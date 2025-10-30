E-Paper | October 30, 2025

Pakistan win silver in boys volleyball after straight-set defeat to Iran at Asian Youth Games

Dawn Sport Published October 30, 2025 Updated October 30, 2025 12:26pm
Pakistan won a silver medal in boys volleyball at the Asian Youth Games. — Photo via Instagram/bayg.bh
Pakistan won a silver medal in boys volleyball at the Asian Youth Games. — Photo via Instagram/bayg.bh
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Pakistan’s unbeaten streak at the Asian Youth Games came to an end on Wednesday night when Iran dominated the boys volleyball final in three straight sets to win gold, leaving the Green Shirts to take home a silver medal.

Pakistan put up a tough fight in all three sets but ultimately lost 25-21, 25-23, 25-23 to Iran.

The silver was Pakistan’s second medal at the ongoing games so far, with the boys Kabaddi team winning bronze last week.

The Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) said the team’s silver brought “immense pride and honour to the nation”.

“The team’s performance throughout the tournament was exceptional — Pakistan did not lose a single match before the final, defeating teams like Mongolia, Bahrain, Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia, and China with dominating performances,” the PVF said in a press release.

“The final match was a display of determination and courage, where the Pakistani players pushed hard in every set but were unfortunate to miss the gold medal by a close margin.

“Nevertheless, finishing undefeated until the final stands as a historic achievement for Pakistan volleyball at the youth level.”

Throughout the tournament, standout performances were delivered by Muhammad Yahya, Muhammad Anas, Muhammad Irfan, and Ajmal Junaid, PVF said.

The federation emphasised that the success was part of its “long-term development plan that started four years ago — from the U16 Asian Championship (Gold Medal) to the U18 Asian Championship, then the U19 World Championship, and now the Silver Medal at the 3rd Asian Youth Games 2025.”

Match scores throughout tournament:

Pak v Indonesia; semi-finals: 22-25, 25-13, 25-19, 26-24 (3-1)

Pak v China; quarter-finals: 25-12, 25-13, 25-17 (3-0)

Pak v Saudi Arabia; Group ‘E’ classification: 25-16, 25-21, 23-25, 26-24 (3-1)

Pak v Uzbekistan; Group ‘E’ classification: 25-13, 25-20, 25-18 (3-0)

Pak v Bahrain; preliminary round Pool A: 25-18, 26-24, 25-23 (3-0)

Pak v Mongolia; preliminary round Pool A: 25-22, 25-13, 25-15 (3-0)

Asian Youth Games 2025
Sport

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Failed talks
Updated 30 Oct, 2025

Failed talks

The defence of the country is non-negotiable. Yet, diplomatic efforts should also continue.
Hope with restraint
30 Oct, 2025

Hope with restraint

PAKISTAN’S ongoing economic engagement with Saudi Arabia marks a radical shift in a relationship traditionally...
HIV/AIDS shock
30 Oct, 2025

HIV/AIDS shock

OVER the past two decades, Pakistan has faced several HIV eruptions and the ignominy of ranking second among nations...
Caution for now
29 Oct, 2025

Caution for now

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc for the fourth monetary policy review ...
Going rogue
Updated 29 Oct, 2025

Going rogue

WHEN officials of sensitive agencies are accused of breaking the law, the state needs to thoroughly investigate, and...
AI in Urdu
29 Oct, 2025

AI in Urdu

AMERICAN technology giant Meta has introduced, or perhaps one should say, unleashed AI on speakers of the Urdu...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe