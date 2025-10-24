First medal for Pakistan at Bahrain Asian Youth Games as boys kabaddi team wins bronze

Pakistan picked up its first medal at the 3rd Asian Youth Games with a bronze in the boys kabaddi event in Bahrain as India took home gold and Iran finished in second.

Pakistan opened their campaign on Sunday with a commanding 87-21 win over hosts Bahrain before defeating Thailand 62-57 in the Group ‘A’ matches.

The team’s fortunes reversed the next day after Iran thrashed Pakistan 74-21, followed by a heavy defeat from India 81-26.

The green shirts bagged another win over Sri Lanka 55-36 before being defeated by Bangladesh 56-29 in their final encounter on Wednesday.

India remained undefeated throughout the tournament to finish with 12 points.