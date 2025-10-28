Pakistan cruise into volleyball finals after thrashing Indonesia at Asian Youth Games

Pakistan are guaranteed another medal at the Asian Youth Games after the boys volleyball team thrashed Indonesia 3-1 to cruise to the finals.

The Green Shirts have kept up their winning streak to remain undefeated throughout the tournament being held in Bahrain at the Isa Sports City.

Indonesia had the upper hand in the first set to win 25-22 before Pakistan dominated in the next two sets 25-13, 25-19.

Pakistan were looking to end the game in a third straight win and did just that as they defeated the opponents 26-24 in a tightly contested fourth set.

The Green Shirts now face Iran in the finals on Thursday at 7pm local time (8pm PKT).

Earlier, Pakistan advanced to the semi-finals after defeating China in straight sets in the quarter-finals 25-12, 25-13, 25-17.

The team had earlier opened their campaign with a straight-sets victory over Mongolia before defeating hosts Bahrain 3-0 in their Group ‘A’ match. Pakistan then downed Uzebikstan in similar fashion on Thursday in their first Group ‘E’ match of the 1-8 Classification Round.

Pakistan then defeated Saudi Arabia 3-1 on Friday to move top of the group, winning with scores of 25-16, 25-21, 23-25, 26-24. Khizar Hayat, Mohammad Yahya and Mohammad Anas were among the standout performers of the day.