Undefeated Pakistan crush China to make volleyball semis at Asian Youth Games

Pakistan extended their winning streak to advance to the semi-finals of the boys volleyball event after defeating China in straight sets in the quarter-finals at the Asian Youth Games on Sunday.

The Green Shirts clinched their victory in a speedy 53-minute game at the Isa Sports City, winning 25-12, 25-13, 25-17.

Pakistan had earlier opened their campaign with a straight-sets victory over Mongolia before defeating hosts Bahrain 3-0 in their Group ‘A’ match. Pakistan then downed Uzebikstan in similar fashion on Thursday in their first Group ‘E’ match of the 1-8 Classification Round.

The team then defeated Saudi Arabia 3-1 to move top of the group, winning with scores of 25-16, 25-21, 23-25, 26-24. Khizar Hayat, Mohammad Yahya and Mohammad Anas were among the standout performers of the day.

Pakistan will now play the semi finals on October 27 (Monday) at 9pm local time (11pm PKT).

Pakistan sent a 53-member contingent for the ongoing games being held from Oct 22 to 31, bagging its first medal with a bronze in the boys kabaddi event.

In a post on social media, the Pakistan Volleyball Federation said the “proud achievement” was made possible by Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Director General Muhammad Yasir Pirzada, “who organised the national training camp for the team’s preparation for this prestigious event.”