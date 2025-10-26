E-Paper | October 26, 2025

Undefeated Pakistan crush China to make volleyball semis at Asian Youth Games

Dawn Sport Published October 26, 2025 Updated October 26, 2025 05:31pm
Pakistan defeat China 3-0 in the boys volleyball quarterfinal at the Asian Youth Games on Oct 26. — Photo via Instagram/bayg.bh
Pakistan defeat China 3-0 in the boys volleyball quarterfinal at the Asian Youth Games on Oct 26. — Photo via Instagram/bayg.bh
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Pakistan extended their winning streak to advance to the semi-finals of the boys volleyball event after defeating China in straight sets in the quarter-finals at the Asian Youth Games on Sunday.

The Green Shirts clinched their victory in a speedy 53-minute game at the Isa Sports City, winning 25-12, 25-13, 25-17.

Pakistan had earlier opened their campaign with a straight-sets victory over Mongolia before defeating hosts Bahrain 3-0 in their Group ‘A’ match. Pakistan then downed Uzebikstan in similar fashion on Thursday in their first Group ‘E’ match of the 1-8 Classification Round.

The team then defeated Saudi Arabia 3-1 to move top of the group, winning with scores of 25-16, 25-21, 23-25, 26-24. Khizar Hayat, Mohammad Yahya and Mohammad Anas were among the standout performers of the day.

Pakistan will now play the semi finals on October 27 (Monday) at 9pm local time (11pm PKT).

Pakistan sent a 53-member contingent for the ongoing games being held from Oct 22 to 31, bagging its first medal with a bronze in the boys kabaddi event.

In a post on social media, the Pakistan Volleyball Federation said the “proud achievement” was made possible by Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Director General Muhammad Yasir Pirzada, “who organised the national training camp for the team’s preparation for this prestigious event.”

Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Collective security
Updated 26 Oct, 2025

Collective security

IN these times of frequent global conflict, as the old order collapses and new rules are being written, there is ...
Maternity rights
26 Oct, 2025

Maternity rights

PAKISTAN has long failed to recognise that economic growth and gender equality are inseparable. And so, the recent...
Meeting denied
26 Oct, 2025

Meeting denied

NEVER have the courts appeared so helpless in enforcing their writ. On Thursday, a three-member Islamabad High Court...
TLP ban
Updated 25 Oct, 2025

TLP ban

The modus operandi of ‘banned’ groups is to restart work under new names after the ban.
Cost of closure
25 Oct, 2025

Cost of closure

THE closure of Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan since fighting erupted between the two countries earlier this...
Last snowprints
25 Oct, 2025

Last snowprints

THE majestic snow leopard is vanishing from Pakistan’s high mountain ranges, and this alarming decline in numbers...