E-Paper | October 30, 2025

Imran presses govt to recognise opposition leaders

Ikram Junaidi Published October 30, 2025 Updated October 30, 2025 08:37am
PTI chairman Imran Khan gestures during a press conference on April 22, 2022. —AFP/file
ISLAMABAD: PTI founder and ex-premier Imran Khan on Wednesday voi­ced concern over the government’s delay in officially recognising his party’s nominees, Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Alla­­ma Raja Nasir Abbas, as opposition leaders in parliament, calling for immediate action through a social media post on X.

While Mr Khan is in jail, it is not clear who has been running his social media account. However, he has never disowned the messages shared from his X account.

“The continued delay in issuing notifications for Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Allama Raja Nasir Abbas as Leaders of the Opposition is deeply concerning,” the post said. “I demand that they be immediately notified as Leaders of the Opposition in the Senate and the National Assembly, respectively.”

The post also praised recent political rallies and urged followers to continue their efforts.

PTI leaders meet Fazl, seek his support for election to Senate seat

The post noted that the large turnouts at rallies in Charsadda, Khyber, and Karak demonstrate rising public awareness and a commitment to protecting rights. It also expressed appreciation to the organisers for their successful public outreach efforts.

The message instructed that PTI, in collaboration with the Tehreek Tahaffuz-i-Aaeen-i-Pakistan movement, “must now accelerate the struggle for true freedom.”

The former prime minister also addres­­sed internal party matters, clarifying communication protocols and leadership roles.

“To avoid any confusion or miscommunication, all instructions and correspondence concerning the party matters shall be conveyed solely through the Secretary General Salman Akram Raja,” the post stated.

It also affirmed his support for two party members, saying, “Ahmad Chattha and Bilal Ejaz are my long-standing and loyal companions. … I have not issued any orders for their removal.”

Separately, Mr Khan’s party condemned Israel’s recent airstrikes in Gaza.

PTI Central Secretary Information Sheikh Waqas Akram called on the international community, particularly the United Nations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, “to take immediate, decisive, and collective action to halt Israel’s aggression”.

The PTI also criticised the Adiala Jail administration for ignoring a court order regarding visitation rights for Khan. Mr Akram reported that despite clear instructions from the Islamabad High Court, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mohammad Sohail Afridi and others were denied access. He urged the IHC to take decisive action against those violating its orders and to restore Imran Khan’s right to meet his family, legal team, and political associates.

PTI meets JUI-F leader

Meanwhile, a PTI delegation visited the residence of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad.

PTI leader Asad Qaiser, speaking to Dawn, said he proposed holding a national jirga to address security concerns in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Maulana Fazlur Rehman assured support for the proposal,” Mr Qaiser said.

The PTI delegation also advocated for uniting opposition parties in Parliament and reached a consensus to nominate Mahmood Khan Achakzai as the opposition leader. They also requested the JUI-F’s support for a vacant Senate seat from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2025

