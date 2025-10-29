E-Paper | October 29, 2025

Israel launches air strikes on Gaza despite truce

Agencies Published October 29, 2025 Updated October 29, 2025 08:19am
Smoke raises after an Israeli army strike in Northern Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, October 29,2025. — AFP
Smoke raises after an Israeli army strike in Northern Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, October 29,2025. — AFP
comments
Whatsapp Channel

• Nine Palestinians killed as Netanyahu orders intense strikes
• Israel, Hamas trade barbs over ceasefire violations
• Vance claims ceasefire still holding despite ‘skirmishes’
• Guarantors, mediators urged to intervene

GAZA CITY: Israel on Tuesday resumed air strikes on Gaza, violating the US-brokered ceasefire, on the orders of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who earlier accused Hamas of violating the truce and attacking Israeli forces.

However, US Vice President JD Vance said the ceasefire in Gaza was still holding despite ‘skirmishes’.

“The ceasefire is holding. That doesn’t mean that there aren’t going to be little skirmishes,” Vance said in comments broadcast on Fox News and posted on social media by the White House.

At least nine Palestinians were killed in strikes targeting several areas, said Gaza civil defence agency, which operates as a rescue force under Hamas.

Earlier during the day, Israeli forces killed three Palestinians during a raid near the occupied city of Jenin, despite the new ceasefire mediated by the US, Egypt and Qatar two weeks ago.

Gaza’s government media office accused Israel of committing 125 violations of the ceasefire since it came into effect on Oct 10, including killing 94 Palestinians, according to Al Jazeera.

On the other hand, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu claimed that Hamas had committed a ‘clear violation’ of the deal and vowed a powerful response after security consultations over the delay in handing over the remains of the Israeli prisoners.

However, Hamas accused Israel of obstructing efforts to recover the bodies of deceased Israeli prisoners, saying it blocked heavy machinery from entering Gaza and prevented search teams — including Red Cross personnel — from accessing key areas.

The sound of explosions and drones continued across Gaza despite the ceasefire.

Israel’s war on Gaza has already killed 68,527 Palestinians and wounded 170,395 others in over two years, while displacing millions.

50 bodies found

Khalil Abu Alrish, the director of civil defence operations in Gaza City, where a search is under way for bodies that were buried in a makeshift grave last year after Israel besieged al-Shifa Hospital, said, “We have recovered more than 50 bodies,” most of which were unidentified.

He said there were “no identification tools”, such as DNA analysis equipment, so authorities would be forced to distinguish each unidentified body with a unique code before burying them in a “special cemetery”.

Three of the Palestinians killed during the operation in the Kafr Qud village were identified as Abdullah Mohammed Omar Jalamneh, Qais Ibrahim Mohammed Al-Beitawi and Ahmed Azmi Aref Nashrati.

AFP footage showed Palestinian firefighters extinguishing flames on the mangled remains of a car and nearby olive trees in Kafr Qud, as well as onlookers examining mattresses and personal belongings.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz hailed the operation, warning that any attempt to rebuild “infrastructure in Judea and Samaria” would be crushed with an iron fist.

On the other hand, the Israeli authorities claimed Hamas was deliberately dragging its feet in releasing the remains of prisoners, with the latest return found to belong to a captive whose body was recovered two years ago.

Guarantors urged to intervene

However, in a statement, Hamas dismissed Israel’s allegations that it has been “slow” to release the bodies of Israeli prisoners as a “baseless” attempt “to mislead public opinion”. They also accused Israel of trying “to fabricate false pretexts as a prelude to taking new aggressive steps against our people in blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement”.

“In light of this, we call on the mediators and guarantor parties to shoulder their responsibilities in confronting these serious obstructions,” said Hamas.

Across the enclave, rescuers were searching through rubble for the remains of thousands of Palestinians still believed missing from Israeli strikes which destroyed most of the Gaza enclave.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025

Gaza invasion
World

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Caution for now
29 Oct, 2025

Caution for now

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc for the fourth monetary policy review ...
Going rogue
29 Oct, 2025

Going rogue

WHEN officials of sensitive agencies are accused of breaking the law, the state needs to thoroughly investigate, and...
AI in Urdu
29 Oct, 2025

AI in Urdu

AMERICAN technology giant Meta has introduced, or perhaps one should say, unleashed AI on speakers of the Urdu...
Istanbul impasse
Updated 28 Oct, 2025

Istanbul impasse

Intelligence-based operations must be conducted to prevent militants from crossing the border, and targeting innocent Pakistanis.
Toxic skies
28 Oct, 2025

Toxic skies

THAT time of year is upon us again when Punjab’s cities start to choke under a grey pall. The minarets of...
Tomato relief
28 Oct, 2025

Tomato relief

LIMITED tomato imports from Iran and small supplies from Sindh and Swat have finally reduced the pressure on...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe