Imran taps Achakzai as leader of opposition

ISLAMABAD: Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai may become the opposition leader in the National Assembly as PTI Patron-in Chief Imran Khan has once again nominated him for the prominent slot.

The proposal was shared by Senator Ali Zafar after his meeting with the incarcerated former prime minister. He was speaking to the media the other day, after attending the hearing of Toshakhana-2 case against Mr Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi.

It is worth mentioning that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in August disqualified Omar Ayub Khan as the opposition leader in the National Assembly, following his conviction in the May 9 cases. After the disqualification of Omer Ayub Khan and Shibli Faraz, the PTI chief on August 20 nominated Mr Achakzai and party veteran Azam Swati as opposition leaders in the National Assembly and the Senate, respectively. The decision was announced by PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja.

The move sparked a debate as to why an outsider was being considered for the slot of leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, due to which the idea was dropped. Mr Achakzai is a veteran political figure from Balochistan, particularly known for his outspoken stance against the establishment.

PTI founder irked by public spat between his sister and KP CM, bars further public outbursts

However, Senator Ali Zafar revealed that Mr Khan was still interested in nominating Mr Achakzai as leader of the opposition.

He also said that Mr Khan expressed annoyance over the recent public allegations exchanged between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and his sister Aleema Khan, directing them to refrain from making statements against each other.

CM Gandapur had alleged that Aleema Khan was working for the Military Intelligence (MI) and establishment, and that she aspired to become party chairperson.

