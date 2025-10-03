E-Paper | October 03, 2025

Imran taps Achakzai as leader of opposition

Ikram Junaidi Published October 3, 2025 Updated October 3, 2025 08:09am
Mahmood Khan Achakzai, chairman of the Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami party, arrives before the start of the voting process by newly-elected lawmakers to appoint the new prime minister at the Parliament House in Islamabad on March 3, 2024. — AFP/File
Mahmood Khan Achakzai, chairman of the Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami party, arrives before the start of the voting process by newly-elected lawmakers to appoint the new prime minister at the Parliament House in Islamabad on March 3, 2024. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai may become the opposition leader in the National Assembly as PTI Patron-in Chief Imran Khan has once again nominated him for the prominent slot.

The proposal was shared by Senator Ali Zafar after his meeting with the incarcerated former prime minister. He was speaking to the media the other day, after attending the hearing of Toshakhana-2 case against Mr Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi.

It is worth mentioning that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in August disqualified Omar Ayub Khan as the opposition leader in the National Assembly, following his conviction in the May 9 cases. After the disqualification of Omer Ayub Khan and Shibli Faraz, the PTI chief on August 20 nominated Mr Achakzai and party veteran Azam Swati as opposition leaders in the National Assembly and the Senate, respectively. The decision was announced by PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja.

The move sparked a debate as to why an outsider was being considered for the slot of leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, due to which the idea was dropped. Mr Achakzai is a veteran political figure from Balochistan, particularly known for his outspoken stance against the establishment.

PTI founder irked by public spat between his sister and KP CM, bars further public outbursts

However, Senator Ali Zafar revealed that Mr Khan was still interested in nominating Mr Achakzai as leader of the opposition.

He also said that Mr Khan expressed annoyance over the recent public allegations exchanged between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and his sister Aleema Khan, directing them to refrain from making statements against each other.

CM Gandapur had alleged that Aleema Khan was working for the Military Intelligence (MI) and establishment, and that she aspired to become party chairperson.

Published in Dawn, October 3rd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

A complicated business

A complicated business

Saad Shafqat
When sporting encounters are surrounded by outright hostility in virtually every other sphere of life, the bounds of civility are likely to get breached.

Editorial

Attacking the press
Updated 03 Oct, 2025

Attacking the press

The need for independent journalism, fiercely defended by its practitioners, has never been greater.
Deadly numbers
03 Oct, 2025

Deadly numbers

THE statistics related to the frequency of militant attacks in Pakistan released by two local think tanks are cause...
Hope intercepted
03 Oct, 2025

Hope intercepted

THE interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla by Israel in international waters off Gaza has turned into a ...
Flawed scheme
Updated 02 Oct, 2025

Flawed scheme

There is no mention of clear roadmap towards two-state solution, only vague language about a “credible pathway”.
Disturbing spat
02 Oct, 2025

Disturbing spat

THE escalation in the ongoing spat between coalition allies, the PML-N and PPP, over Punjab’s controversial canal...
Hate on the streets
02 Oct, 2025

Hate on the streets

YET another ugly episode of intolerance has been recorded in Sialkot, where a mob attacked members of the Ahmadi...