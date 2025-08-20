E-Paper | August 20, 2025

Imran Khan nominates Mahmood Achakzai as NA opposition leader, Swati for Senate

Umer Mehtab Published August 20, 2025 Updated August 20, 2025 04:36pm
Mahmood Khan Achakzai, chairman of the Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami party, arrives before the start of the voting process by newly-elected lawmakers to appoint the new prime minister at the Parliament House in Islamabad on March 3, 2024. — AFP/File
Mahmood Khan Achakzai, chairman of the Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami party, arrives before the start of the voting process by newly-elected lawmakers to appoint the new prime minister at the Parliament House in Islamabad on March 3, 2024. — AFP/File

Incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan has nominated Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Chairman Mahmood Khan Achakzai for the post of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, PTI Secretary-General Salman Akram Raja said on Wednesday.

“Azam Khan Swati has been nominated as Leader of the Opposition in the Senate,” Raja added. He also said Imran has asked for five names to decide on his nominee for the opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly.

The announcement comes after the Election Commission of Pakistan earlier this month disqualified PTI’s Omar Ayub Khan as the NA opposition leader and Shibli Faraz from the same role in the Senate, along with other opposition MNAs and MPAs, following their convictions in May 9 cases. Both PTI opposition leaders were formally removed from their posts on August 8.

Speaking to reporters outside the Supreme Court, Raja said that Imran nominated had nominated Achakzai, who currently leaders the Tehreek-i-Tahaffuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP), to take Ayub’s place.

“The PTI founder has entrusted the matter of by-elections [to seats vacated after recent convictions of lawmakers in May 9 cases] to the party’s political committee,” he said.

“A political committee meeting will be held later today, where a decision will be made in this regard.”

PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja speaks to reporters outside the Supreme Court in Islamabad on August 20. — DawnNewsTV
PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja speaks to reporters outside the Supreme Court in Islamabad on August 20. — DawnNewsTV

Last week, the Peshawar High Court had issued a stay order for the appointments of new opposition leaders in the NA and the Senate. The bench also issued notices to the ECP, seeking its response to two separate petitions filed by Ayub and Faraz. The petitions challenged their disqualification and de-notification as MNA and Senator, respectively.

The PTI is a part of a coalition of six opposition parties, working under the banner of TTAP, which was formed last year.

Earlier this month, the opposition alliance had organised a multi-party conference, following which it had appealed for a new social contract to restore the Constitution and democracy.

The TTAP formalised its organisational structure in July, declaring blanket support for all anti-government protests. During a press conference, Raja had announced Achakzai’s appointment as TTAP chairman, with PTI’s Asad Qaiser as the Secretary General.

