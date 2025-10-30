‘Habitual offender’ arrested for looting woman in Karachi’s Gulistan-i-Jauhar

KARACHI: A man who had previously been arrested in more than two dozen cases of robbery and rape, and was convicted in 2015, has been arrested again, this time on charges of looting a woman outside a private university in Gulistan-i-Jauhar, police said on Wednesday.

Suspect Mohammad Ali Hajano of the White Corolla Gang was notorious for robbing DHA houses and allegedly assaulting women during 2008-09. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2015 by a sessions court. However, it is unclear whether he was released from prison on bail, as a result of some acquittal or after completion his sentence.

The police only confirmed that Hajano was arrested and convicted in the past.

They said that suspect had snatched a wristwatch, a purse and ornaments from a woman who was waiting in her car along with her husband after attending a function at Habib University on Oct 25.

However, as the suspect was fleeing after the loot, the woman chased him and hit his bike with the car, after which he fell and a mob caught him. Subsequently, the police arrived and took him into custody.

The complainant told the police that she had gone to attend a programme at Habib University along with her husband. She was waiting for someone inside her car when the lone suspect emerged there at 11:20pm on a motorbike and asked her to lower the windowpane. When she did not, the suspect showed a pistol to her, forcing her to comply with his orders.

He then snatched a purse containing cash, a wristwatch and jewellery at gunpoint from her. But as he was fleeing, she started the car and hit his bike. When the robber fell, she raised alarm and informed the area people that the suspect had looted her. The area people caught the suspect and handed him over to police.

Interestingly, the suspect had a licensed 9mm pistol and the Sharea Faisal police also registered a case against him under the Sindh Arms Act for “misusing” the weapon.

