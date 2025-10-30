E-Paper | October 30, 2025

Air pollution: Several kilns, small industrial units fined

Our Correspondent Published October 30, 2025 Updated October 30, 2025 05:01am
SAHIWAL: As many as 25 brick kilns and 56 small to medium-scale industrial units were fined a total of Rs0.8 million for contributing to environmental pollution and handling hazardous materials improperly.

This was disclosed during a high-level meeting chaired by Commissioner Dr. Asif Tufail, convened to assess the worsening smog conditions, air pollution and environmental hazards across Sahiwal division.

Deputy Director of Environmental Protection Department (EPD), Dr. Aroosha Maqbool, informed the participants that environmental inspectors had inspected 200 brick kilns to verify compliance with zigzag technology and to ensure crop residue was not being used as fuel.

Commissioner Tufail directed that kilns not operating with zigzag technology must be dismantled, reiterating that the government has been enforcing this standard for the past five years.

Dr. Maqbool added fines of Rs0.8m and Rs0.3m were imposed on the brick kiln and industrial unit owners, respectively, for violating environmental regulations. Nearly half of these facilities were also sealed.

She further stated that field supervisors from the agriculture fepartment, in coordination with EPD teams, are actively monitoring rural areas to prevent the burning of crop residue in open fields. The commissioner urged citizens to wear protective masks during the upcoming smog season to safeguard their health.

CPWB: The local officials of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) has taken 13 abandoned children into protective custody from various locations including Farid Town Market, College Chowk and Madhali Road.

According to CPWB district head Mr. Adnan, all children have been relocated to the bureau’s facility. The rescued children include: Nazir Ahmed (11), Naveed (12), Zain Ali (11), Ali Hasan (12), Shahid (13), Waqas (12), Ali (12), Nouman (13), Faizan (12), Afzal (13), Abdur Rehman (13) and Gulfam (12).

SUSPENDED: Muhammad Yasin, Secretary of Union Council 12, Pir Ghani, and Waseemuddin, Sanitary Inspector, Tehsil Pakpsttan were suspended from their duties following separate orders issued by Deputy Commissioner Asif Raza and Director of Local Government and Community Development Sahiwal Division.

The suspensions were made on grounds of poor performance and failure to comply with directives issued by their seniors.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2025

