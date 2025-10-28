Charles honours UK’s LGBTQ military personnel at new memorial

ALREWAS: Britain’s King Charles III laid a wreath at the UK’s first memorial honouring the contributions of LGBTQ personnel who served in the country’s military on Monday.

Although Britain began decriminalising homosexuality for men in 1967, a ban on gay men, lesbians, bisexuals, and transgender people serving in the military lasted until 2000.

Those who were found out or suspected of same-sex relations were often harassed, abused, and sacked, according to a government-commissioned report released in 2023.

Besides losing their jobs and being subjected to public humiliation, those involved were sometimes stripped of their pension benefits, living the rest of their lives in poverty.

Charles, the head of the UK’s armed forces, was joined by dozens of serving personnel and veterans at Monday’s dedication of the memorial, called “An Opened Letter”, at the National Memorial Arboretum in central Staffordshire.

It is believed to be the king’s first such public engagement focused on the LGBTQ community.

“For hundreds of LGBT veterans, their experiences have been catastrophic—their lives and careers shattered,” Brigadier Clare Phillips told the dedication ceremony.

“Today’s unveiling of this incredible memorial is about remembering that we stand on the shoulders of giants—those people who fought discrimination and persecution so we can now serve openly and proudly.” The bronze memorial depicts a twisted letter, made out of a series of words, drawn from the testimonies of personnel affected by the ban.

