Two killed in separate incidents in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: A man was shot dead by unidentified persons, while another was killed after being hit by a train at Rahimabad Railway Bridge on Sunday, police said.

In the first incident, Zawar Ali, 20, was struck by a train as he was sitting on the railway track at Rahimabad Bridge, killing him on the spot.

Rescue 1122 personnel reached the spot shortly after the incident and shifted the body, which was cut into two pieces, to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.

In another incident, a man was murdered during a quarrel between two groups within the limits of the Dhamial police station on Sunday.

According to the initial police report, Sheraz Mehmood, 40, had an argument with some people who allegedly opened fire, hitting him in the head and critically injuring him. He was taken to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), where he died.

The suspects managed to escape from the scene. Police later reached the spot and launched an investigation.

Meanwhile, New Town police booked a police constable on charges of blackmailing and sexually assaulting a young man.

The victim, identified as N.A., lodged an FIR with the New Town police, stating that he had become friends with a police constable through TikTok and often shared personal matters with him. The constable used to call him daily and insisted he visit him in Multan. He said after he blocked the constable’s number, the latter contacted him using another phone and asked him not to block the number again. The constable later informed him that he had been transferred to Rawalpindi and was posted at Adiala Jail.

According to the FIR, the accused forced the victim to meet him at Committee Chowk, after which they went to Islamabad.

On their return, the constable took him to a hotel in Faizabad, offered him a burger, and after eating it, the victim lost consciousness. He alleged that the constable sexually assaulted him while he was unconscious and later began blackmailing him, extorting Rs65,000.

The New Town police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2025