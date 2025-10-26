E-Paper | October 26, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Wedded to democracy

From the Newspaper Published October 26, 2025 Updated October 26, 2025 07:38am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

TEHERAN: Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto rejected suggestions that Pakistan should adopt a firmer system of government. In an interview to the Teheran newspaper Kayhan International, the [PM] said: “People suffering from economic stress cannot be asked to suffer political repression as well.” He said one of the reasons cited for Mujib’s sad end was the Sheikh’s attack on the parliamentary system. “We shall have a general election within the next two years,” said the [PM]… . The [PM] said that without economic development and elevating the standards of life for the masses we cannot have true democracy.

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from Rawalpindi,] the International Congress organised ... in connection with the 700th centenary celebrations of Amir Khusrau concluded ... this evening [Oct 25]. Ten foreign scholars … besides 25 Pakistani scholars, took part… . Mr. Qudrattullah Shahab, Secretary Culture and Sports … thanked … scholars who took part in the … Congress … which focused on Amir Khusrau’s contribution as a Muslim humanist with special reference to his contribution in the field of poetry, prose, music and mysticism.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Collective security
Updated 26 Oct, 2025

Collective security

IN these times of frequent global conflict, as the old order collapses and new rules are being written, there is ...
Maternity rights
26 Oct, 2025

Maternity rights

PAKISTAN has long failed to recognise that economic growth and gender equality are inseparable. And so, the recent...
Meeting denied
26 Oct, 2025

Meeting denied

NEVER have the courts appeared so helpless in enforcing their writ. On Thursday, a three-member Islamabad High Court...
TLP ban
Updated 25 Oct, 2025

TLP ban

The modus operandi of ‘banned’ groups is to restart work under new names after the ban.
Cost of closure
25 Oct, 2025

Cost of closure

THE closure of Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan since fighting erupted between the two countries earlier this...
Last snowprints
25 Oct, 2025

Last snowprints

THE majestic snow leopard is vanishing from Pakistan’s high mountain ranges, and this alarming decline in numbers...