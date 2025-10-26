From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Wedded to democracy

TEHERAN: Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto rejected suggestions that Pakistan should adopt a firmer system of government. In an interview to the Teheran newspaper Kayhan International, the [PM] said: “People suffering from economic stress cannot be asked to suffer political repression as well.” He said one of the reasons cited for Mujib’s sad end was the Sheikh’s attack on the parliamentary system. “We shall have a general election within the next two years,” said the [PM]… . The [PM] said that without economic development and elevating the standards of life for the masses we cannot have true democracy.

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from Rawalpindi,] the International Congress organised ... in connection with the 700th centenary celebrations of Amir Khusrau concluded ... this evening [Oct 25]. Ten foreign scholars … besides 25 Pakistani scholars, took part… . Mr. Qudrattullah Shahab, Secretary Culture and Sports … thanked … scholars who took part in the … Congress … which focused on Amir Khusrau’s contribution as a Muslim humanist with special reference to his contribution in the field of poetry, prose, music and mysticism.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025