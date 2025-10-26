E-Paper | October 26, 2025

Three suspects killed in Quetta ‘encounter’

Saleem Shahid Published October 26, 2025 Updated October 26, 2025 06:56am
Image shows Levies forces at an unspecified location. — AFP/File
QUETTA: Police on Saturday claimed that three armed men were killed and a constable was injured during an exchange of fire in the Brewery area of the provincial capital on Saturday.

They said that Brewery area police were conducting snap checking at Western Bypass when they signalled a suspected car to stop. However, the occupants opened fire on the police and tried to flee from the scene.

Police retaliated and chased the vehicle, which was later intercepted in Killi Khali, a locality on the outskirts of Quetta. A heavy exchange of fire ensued between the police and the suspects, continuing for some time.

As a result, three armed men in the car were killed, while a police constable was injured.

Two ‘militants’ die in landmine blast while planting device in Sui

“The suspected armed men were killed in the exchange of fire,” confirmed Deputy Superintendent of Police, Saddar Division, Shoukat Jadoon, adding that the injured constable was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The bodies of the three suspects were taken to Bolan Medical College Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Initial investigation suggested that the suspects were involved in serious criminal activities, including robberies and kidnapping for ransom. “They were in the area with the intent to commit a robbery or another crime,” a senior police officer said.

He said that arms and ammunition were also recovered from the possession of suspects.

Police have launched an investigation and are conducting raids to arrest other members of the gang.

Two militants killed

Meanwhile, two alleged militants were killed and another injured in a landmine blast in the Sui area of Dera Bugti district on Saturday.

Officials said that the incident occurred when suspected militants were planting a landmine along the roadside in the Lanjoo-Saghari area of tehsil Sui.

“The landmine exploded while suspects were planting it to target security personnel and other people,” Levies officials said, adding that two of the three suspects were killed on the spot while the third sustained serious injuries.

Security personnel and Levies officials rushed to the site soon after the explosion and shifted the bodies and the injured to the Sui hospital.

The victims have not yet been identified, while Levies have launched an investigation into the incident.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025

