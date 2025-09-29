E-Paper | September 29, 2025

Achakzai tribal elder shot dead in Chaman

Saleem Shahid Published September 29, 2025 Updated September 29, 2025 10:27am

QUETTA: A prominent tribal elder of Achakzai tribe was shot dead on Sunday and two others were injured in the Pak-Afghan border town of Chaman.

Police said Sala­h­u­ddin Achakzai aka Haji Lalai was targeted along with two others by arm­ed men riding motorcycles in Murda-Kariez dam area, a locality on the outskirts of Chaman.

As a result of the firing, Mr Achakzai and his two companions sustained wounds. Acting on information abo­ut the shooting, Levies personnel rus­hed to the area and shifted the injured to the Chaman district hospital.

Since the condition of the tribal elder was serious, he was referred to Quetta. However, he died while being shifted to the provincial capital. The body of Mr Achakzai was later handed over to the heirs.

The motive for the killing could not be ascertained till the filing of this report, though Levies officials believed the tribal enmity could be a reason.

Later, Levies officials registered a case against the unidentified attackers.

Separately, a senior police officer DSP Rafiq Hamza, who had gone mis­sing some three days ago from Surab area, safely ret­urned home in Mastung on Sunday.

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2025

Pakistan

