E-Paper | October 26, 2025

PFA imposes Rs0.52m fine on 11 outlets

APP Published October 26, 2025 Updated October 26, 2025 06:57am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAHORE: Enforcement teams of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) conducted a large-scale operation in the city and imposed fines totalling Rs520,000 on 11 out of 16 inspected food outlets.

During the crackdown, 200 litres of adulterated milk was confiscated and discarded from a supplier vehicle.

According to PFA officials, surprise inspections were carried out at well-known food brands located on MM Alam Road, G-1 Market Johar Town, and Lake City, under the supervision of the additional director general. The action was taken due to repeated non-compliance with previous warnings and failure to maintain mandatory hygiene and record-keeping standards.

DG PFA Muhammad Asim Javaid said inspection teams observed extremely poor hygienic conditions, including dirty freezers, improper storage of meat and dairy products, unfiltered water usage and insect infestation in food preparation areas. He added that food handlers were found working without the required medical fitness and training certifications.

He said substandard milk being transported to Lahore failed on-the-spot quality tests and did not meet the prescribed standards. The DG emphasised that equal and surprise inspections are being carried out at all food outlets regardless of their size or brand status.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Collective security
26 Oct, 2025

Collective security

IN these times of frequent global conflict, as the old order collapses and new rules are being written, there is ...
Maternity rights
26 Oct, 2025

Maternity rights

PAKISTAN has long failed to recognise that economic growth and gender equality are inseparable. And so, the recent...
Meeting denied
26 Oct, 2025

Meeting denied

NEVER have the courts appeared so helpless in enforcing their writ. On Thursday, a three-member Islamabad High Court...
TLP ban
Updated 25 Oct, 2025

TLP ban

The modus operandi of ‘banned’ groups is to restart work under new names after the ban.
Cost of closure
25 Oct, 2025

Cost of closure

THE closure of Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan since fighting erupted between the two countries earlier this...
Last snowprints
25 Oct, 2025

Last snowprints

THE majestic snow leopard is vanishing from Pakistan’s high mountain ranges, and this alarming decline in numbers...