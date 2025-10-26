PFA imposes Rs0.52m fine on 11 outlets

LAHORE: Enforcement teams of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) conducted a large-scale operation in the city and imposed fines totalling Rs520,000 on 11 out of 16 inspected food outlets.

During the crackdown, 200 litres of adulterated milk was confiscated and discarded from a supplier vehicle.

According to PFA officials, surprise inspections were carried out at well-known food brands located on MM Alam Road, G-1 Market Johar Town, and Lake City, under the supervision of the additional director general. The action was taken due to repeated non-compliance with previous warnings and failure to maintain mandatory hygiene and record-keeping standards.

DG PFA Muhammad Asim Javaid said inspection teams observed extremely poor hygienic conditions, including dirty freezers, improper storage of meat and dairy products, unfiltered water usage and insect infestation in food preparation areas. He added that food handlers were found working without the required medical fitness and training certifications.

He said substandard milk being transported to Lahore failed on-the-spot quality tests and did not meet the prescribed standards. The DG emphasised that equal and surprise inspections are being carried out at all food outlets regardless of their size or brand status.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025