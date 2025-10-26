E-Paper | October 26, 2025

RDA asked to launch housing schemes information portal

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 26, 2025 Updated October 26, 2025 06:57am
RAWALPINDI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday asked the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) to develop an online portal where people can check the status of housing schemes they plan to invest in.

A special meeting was held in the NAB Rawalpindi/Islamabad Conference Room under the chairmanship of the Director General of NAB Rawalpindi, Waqar Ahmad Chohan, to discuss the development of an online portal that would enable the public to check the status of approved housing schemes and individual plots within those schemes.

During the meeting, the NAB chief emphasised the importance of transparency and public accessibility in the housing sector. He asked officials from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) to provide the necessary data for integration into the proposed portal.

The DG NAB further said that another brainstorming session will be convened next week to refine and improve the portal’s proposed framework.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025

