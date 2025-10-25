Markhor hunting permit sold for $200,000

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department has sold the exportable trophy hunting permit for an Upper Kohistan markhor for over $200,000, 80 per cent of which will go to the Kaigah conservation community in the district.

“Our district is rich in Kashmiri and Astor species of markhors, and we recently handed over a cheque of over Rs46 million to the local community for three hunts carried out during the last season,” divisional wildlife officer, Upper Kohistan, Noor Mohammad told Dawn on Friday.

He said two of the three trophy hunts conducted between December 2024 and March this year were exportable, allowing foreign hunters to take their trophies, including horns, back to their respective countries. “We have the highest number of over 600 markhors in the Kaigah conservation area, situated some 20 kilometres from Dasu, the district headquarters,” Mr Mohammad said.

He said a non-exportable permit was also sold for $75,000 for upcoming December-March season. He added that Upper Kohistan had a markhor population exceeding 1,200, known for inhabiting the district’s rugged peaks and mountains.

“We issue hunting permits for the December-March season as markhors descend from higher altitudes in search of food during heavy snowfall,” he explained.

Mr Mohammad said trophy hunting for markhor began in 2005.

Kath Baz Khan, the divisional wildlife officer recently transferred to Kolai-Palas, under whose tenure the three hunts were conducted, said markhors in Kaigah had larger horns compared to those found elsewhere in the province.

“Kohistan has a record of the biggest horn of 53 inches so far across KP, and a 44-inch markhor was also hunted by a foreigner on March 22 this year,” Mr Khan said.

CRACKDOWN: The Mansehra administration on Friday launched a crackdown on illegal stone and gravel crushing plants.

“We visited the Ichrian stream to inspect stone-crushing plants, warning owners to comply with the protocols set by the government for their business,” Baffa-Pakhal assistant commissioner Nayab Abbasi told reporters.

“We are determined to preserve the environment as these crushing plants cause both noise and air pollution,” Ms Abbasi said.

She added that owners of plants extracting gravel and sand from rivers and streams were violating the River Protection Act.

