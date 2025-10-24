PMD warns of rising smog level in Punjab

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday warned of rising smog levels in different parts of the country in the coming days and urged the departments concerned to take preventive measures.

According to the Met Office, stable weather conditions will contribute to the accumulation of harmful pollutants in the atmosphere. Calm wind patterns, lower temperatures, and humidity may prevent pollutants from dispersing, causing thick layers of smog to linger over eastern parts of Punjab, including Lahore, Guj­ran­­wala, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Na­­nkana Sahib, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, and Khanpur.

It stated that smog — a combination of smoke and fog — typically develops from November to mid-December. The prevailing stable and dry weather conditions are conducive to an increase in smog levels in the coming days. Pakistan may face an alarming rise in smog across its major cities, aggravated by recent meteorological patterns.

The combination of industrial pollution, vehicular emissions, and persistent weather conditions may lead to higher levels of air pollution, posing serious threats to public health and the environment.

The PMD warned that increased smog levels may trigger a surge in respiratory illnesses, asthma cases, and other pollution-related hea­lth problems. Vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly, and people with pre-existing health conditions, are particularly at risk.

Poor air quality may also reduce visibility on roads, increasing the risk of traffic accidents, while outdoor activities are likely to be disrupted.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2025