BHC issues notices on pleas challenging minerals act

QUETTA: The Balochistan High Court on Thursday heard constitutional petitions filed by Nawabzada Lashkari Raisani and various political parties challenging the Mines and Minerals Act recently passed by the provincial assembly.

After the initial hearing of all petitions, an BHC division bench comprising Justice Muhammad Amir Nawaz Rana and Justice Sardar Ahmed Haleemi issued notices to the federal and provincial governments, department of minerals, and advocate general for Balochistan, and adjourned the proceedings for two weeks.

Several political parties objected to the Mines and Minerals Act after it was adopted by the assembly through a majority vote. The petitioners include JUI-F, National Party, Balochistan National Party (BNP-Mengal), Awami National Party, and former senator Lashkari Raisani.

Senior lawyers Muhammad Riaz Advocate, Barrister Iqbal Kakar Advocate, and Syed Nazir Agha Advocate appeared on behalf of Nawabzada Haji Lashkari Khan Raisani, who was also present in person.

The bench inquired from the Advocate General whether the government’s written reply had been prepared. Additional Advocate General Zahoor Ahmed Baloch informed the court that the reply was not yet ready and that discussions on the issue were still ongoing in the provincial assembly.

Mr Raisani had earlier filed a constitutional petition last week, stating that the chief minister of Balochistan had publicly announced the suspension of the Mines and Minerals Act through an executive order. The petitioner requested the court to direct the government to submit that executive order before the court.

The bench subsequently issued notices to the federal and provincial governments, the Department of Minerals, and the Advocate General, seeking their responses.

Advocate Syed Nazir Agha stated that Nawabzada Haji Lashkari Khan Raisani had initially challenged the Mines and Minerals Act in the Balochistan High Court two months ago. He added that despite being the only petitioner present, Mr Raisani personally attends every hearing and has been consistently opposing the Act since its passage in the provincial assembly.

He further said that Mr Raisani has been striving to unite political parties and tribal leaders on this issue, and that the outcome of his efforts will soon be evident to the people of Balochistan.

Talking to the media, Lashkari Raisani expressed gratitude to the hundreds of political workers and members of civil society who came to the court in solidarity.

He said the political and constitutional struggle against the Mines and Minerals Act 2025 is a fight for the survival and prosperity of future generations.

“If our natural resources are looted and our next generations are deprived of their rights,” he said, “what judgement will they pass on today’s political leadership?”

Calling it a case of historic importance, Mr Raisani said that Balochistan’s natural resources are key to the province’s progress, and that their exploitation by others would condemn future generations to servitude under multinational corporations.

