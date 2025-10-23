Qatar Energy Minister says Gas Producing Countries Must Make Clear They Oppose Trade Barriers

Updated 23 Oct, 2025 The ‘hard state’ approach In the guise of fighting extremism, the state must not crack down on all opposition, and trample on civil liberties.

23 Oct, 2025 Delayed local polls PREDICTABLE as it was in the wake of the Punjab government’s passage of a new local government law, the Election...

23 Oct, 2025 Hope after defeat FOR the Pakistan women’s cricket team, the writing was on the wall after South Africa amassed 312-9 in 40 overs of...

Updated 22 Oct, 2025 Smog season Along with precautionary steps, it is essential to reduce emissions and encourage a switch to EVs to combat smog.

22 Oct, 2025 Blame solves little AS lives continue to be lost in Pakistan’s renewed battle against terrorism and violent extremism, the role played...