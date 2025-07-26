Aleema accuses Adiala authorities of ‘sabotaging’ Imran’s appeals

• Files petition in IHC, claims jail admin haven’t returned power of attorney submitted 10 days ago

• Warrants issued for Shibli in capital police attack case

• ATC extends Qureshi’s bail in May 9 cases till Sept 19

ISLAMABAD / LAHORE: Ale­ema Khan, the sister of former jailed PTI founder Imran Khan, has filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) accusing jail aut­horities of deliberately obstruc­ting her brother’s access to legal aid.

The petition, filed under Article 199 of the Constitution, named the Adiala Jail superintendent and deputy superintendent as respondents.

The petition claimed jail officials had not returned power of attorney (PoA) documents submitted 10 days ago by Mr Khan’s legal team.

These documents are essential to authorise lawyers to file appeals in the Supreme Court against bail rejections, the petition noted.

The documents are critical as the deadline to file an appeal in the Supreme Court was approaching.

Any further delay would permanently bar Mr Imran from challenging bail denials, the petition argued.

It added that despite repeated requests by four senior advocates, jail officials neither processed the power of attorney nor communicat­ed updates with Mr Khan’s legal team.

The jail authorities’ “arbitrary, malafide, and unconstitutional” actions violated Mr Khan’s fundamental rights to legal representation under Articles 4, 9, 10A of the Constitution.

The petition claimed the delaying tactics were part of a broader pattern where the state instituted “politically motivated cases to suppress dissent”

Mr Khan’s sister requested IHC to order jail authorities to “facilitate Imran Khan’s signatures on the PoA before the limitation period expires, enabling appeals to the Supreme Court.”

Warrants out for Shibli

Separately, a judge in Lahore has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI Senator Shibli Faraz and summoned Mr Khan in a case related to an alleged attack on Isla­mabad police outside Zaman Park.

The case dated back to March 2023, when Islamabad Police had arrived to arrest Mr Khan for skipping court hearings in the Toshakhana case.

However, the force failed to arrest Mr Khan.

The capital’s police lodged an FIR against Mr Khan, Mr Faraz and 150 other party workers for harassing and hurling life threats at the cops.

The FIR, registered at the Race Course police station, alleged Mr Khan, in connivance with Mr Faraz and other party workers, committed a crime by dodging and barring the Islamabad police from discharging their duty.

On Friday, the judicial magistrate at Cantonment Courts, Sohail Rafiq, issued a written order regarding the proceedings of the case.

In its decision, the magistrate noted that Senator Faraz did not appear before the court and issued his non-bailable arrest warrant.

The magistrate summoned the PTI founding chairman in the same case for July 30.

Qureshi’s bail extended

The interim pre-arrest bail of PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi in seven cases linked to May 9 violence has been extended until Sept 19.

The cases include attacks on the Lahore Corps Commander House and Askari Tower, arson at the PML-N office and the burning of containers at Kalma Chowk.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed heard Mr Qureshi’s bail applications in five of the cases.

After the arguments, the judge extended the interim bail until the next hearing.

In the remaining two cases related to the Corps Commander House and Askari Tower attacks, ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill directed Mr Qureshi’s lawyers to present arguments at the next hearing.

All seven bail petitions were filed before Mr Qureshi’s arrest.

While his bail was earlier dismissed due to the detention, they were later reinstated following orders from the Lahore High Court.

With input from APP

Published in Dawn, July 26th, 2025