Minister ‘offers’ to have Imran shifted to Banigala

ISLAMABAD: A key government minister on Wednesday offered to shift PTI founder Imran Khan to his Banigala residence if the party submits a written application to this effect.

Subsequently, the PTI has responded that the offer can be considered if the government demonstrates its “seriousness” on the issue.

In an appearance on Asma Shirazi’s talk-show on Hum News, Federal Parliamentary Affairs Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry suggested that Mr Khan could be shifted to Banigala, where PTI leaders and his family members can meet him on a daily basis.

Later, talking to Dawn, Mr Chaudhry said that there were 8,000 prisoners in Adiala jail and they were also suffering beca­use of the PTI founder and his political activities.

“We are ready to shift him if they submit an appl­i­cation. There [at Bani­gala] PTI leaders can meet him and play Ludo and other games day and night,” the minister added.

He said that Mr Khan cannot be released, but he can be shifted to his Banigala residence by declaring it a sub-jail.

“The PTI should submit a written application to shift Imran Khan from Ad­i­­ala to Banigala. And we will do that [shift him].”

‘Will consider offer’

When approached for a reaction, PTI stalwart and former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser told Dawn that although he was unaware of such an offer, but it can be considered if the government showed its seriousness.

“I have a gut feeling that the government will backtrack on it. However, if it is serious, we can discuss the offer within the party, our legal team and also with Imran Khan. If Khan sahib gives the nod, we will defiantly submit the [written] application,” he said.

Replying to a question, Mr Qaiser said that the PTI founder was in jail for over two years and legally he has become entitled for bail.

“If the government is serious, it should remove pressure from the judiciary and let the bail be accepted.”

He said that as a gesture of goodwill, the government should allow PTI leaders and family members to meet Mr Khan in jail so that developments could proceed.

It is worth mentioning that in January 2024, the PTI founder’s spouse Bushra Bibi had surrendered herself before the accountability court after being sentenced to 14 years of imprisonment in the Toshakhana case. Later, she was shifted to her husband’s Banigala residence, which was declared a sub-jail.

However, Ms Bushra alleged that she was being poisoned there.

Later, she approached the Islamabad High Court, which in May last year ordered her transfer from the Banigala residence back to Adiala Jail.

