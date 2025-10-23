E-Paper | October 23, 2025

Pointless debates

Published October 23, 2025
EVERY time the prime minister proceeds on a visit abroad, public discourse seems to be more about who he is seen with rather than what he discussed with other world leaders. This is specially so when he is undertaking a visit to some multilateral event. Such an approach distracts us from the real issues, like how Pakistan can benefit from stronger diplomatic presence in the world.

Even more frustrating is the fact that some well-known journalists and the so-called educated elite also join these pointless debates across social media platforms. When the people who should guide the nation focus on such things, it shows how far we have moved away from actual priorities. As a nation, we must realise that time spent on useless debates is time lost. We face serious challenges — poverty, inflation, lack of quality education, weak healthcare, and the impact of climate change. These are the issues that deserve our attention, not who appeared in a picture.

It is time to change our thinking. We must focus on the real questions, the real problems, and, indeed, the real solutions. Only then can we make Pakistan stronger and better for future generations.

Usama Bin Rafiq
Lakki Marwat

Published in Dawn, October 23rd, 2025

