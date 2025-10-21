Tremors of 5.3-magnitude felt in twin cities, northern areas

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday night said tremors of a 5.3-magnitude earthquake were felt in the twin cities and the northern areas of the country.

The PMD stated that the epicentre of the quake was located in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan at a depth of 234 kilometers and occurred at 11:15pm local time.

It added that the quake was felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Chitral, Swat, Dir and Malakand.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) registered a 5.1 magnitude quake 34km west of the Ishkashim border town in Badakhshan province at a depth of 243.9km.

A screenshot of a map showing three earthquakes registered north and west of Pakistan. — Screengrab via USGS

Two Reuters witnesses said strong tremors were felt in Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul.

The twin cities and other northern areas were similarly jolted by tremors on Friday when a magnitude of 5.6 struck at a depth of 120km at 5:15pm in the Hindu Kush mountains.