Maharaj takes seven wickets with South Africa-Pakistan second Test in balance at stumps

South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj took seven wickets before the visitors ground their way to 185-4 to leave the second Pakistan Test in the balance on Tuesday in Rawalpindi.

The left-armer Maharaj took 7-102 for his 12th five-wicket Test haul to help bowl Pakistan out for 333 on a spin-friendly pitch.

Veteran Pakistan debutant spinner Asif Afridi then grabbed the crucial wickets of Tony de Zorzi (55) and Dewald Brevis for nought to restrict South Africa in their reply.

At close on day two Tristan Stubbs was batting on 68 having added an invaluable 113 runs for the third wicket with De Zorzi, who scored a polished half-century to lift the visitors from 54-2.

When it looked like the pair would stabilise the innings the 38-year-old spinner Asif trapped De Zorzi leg-before and earned his first wicket on review.

In his next over he had Brevis caught in the slips without scoring.

Kyle Verreynne was the other unbeaten batter at the close, on 10, with South Africa trailing by 148 runs as they attempt to square the series after losing the first Test in Lahore by 93 runs.

Asif has figures of 2-24 while Sajid Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi took a wicket apiece.

In South Africa’s reply fast bowler Shaheen struck early to remove Ryan Rickelton caught behind for 14.

Visiting skipper Aiden Markram tried to take the attack to the home spinners, clouting debutant Asif for a six before holing out off Sajid at long-on for 32.

The highlight of the day was some superb bowling by Maharaj.

The left-armer, who missed the first Test defeat with injury, exploited the dry Rawalpindi pitch to maximum effect.

Pakistan resumed on 259-5 and reached 316 untroubled when the Maharaj show began.

Having taken two wickets on the opening day, he broke through the defence of Salman Agha, trapping him leg-before for 45 to give the World Test champions hope of wrapping up the innings quickly.

Agha hit five fours and added 70 for the sixth wicket with Saud Shakeel. Shakeel looked steady and reached his 10th half-century with a couple off Maharaj.

But the spinner had him caught in the slips for 66 and it triggered a collapse.

Maharaj bowled Shaheen for nought, completing his first five-wicket haul against Pakistan.

Maharaj wrapped up the innings with the wickets of Sajid (five) and Asif (four) as Pakistan lost their last five wickets for 17 runs.