Commission being formed to protect minority rights

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif on Monday revealed that the government was forming a National Commission for Minorities (NCM) to safeguard their rights.

“Parliament has given its approval and work is in progress on proposed National Commission for Minorities and the government has rolled out targeted support programmes from scholarships for minority students at primary through tertiary levels to representation of minorities in federal and provincial assemblies,” the PM said at a ceremony held at the PM House on Diwali.

He extended Diwali greetings to the Hindu community and other religious minorities, calling the festival a “beautiful message of joy, peace and tolerance” and reaffirming the government’s commitment to protecting minority rights.

Addressing the event, which was attended by religious and diplomatic figures, members of minority communities and parliamentary representatives, the prime minister said the presence of Hindu, Christian and other minority leaders at the event reflected “the living reality of Pakistan’s pluralism”.

He reiterated that every citizen regardless of faith has the constitutional right to practise religious rituals without fear or intimidation. He urged Muslims and non-Muslims to work “shoulder to shoulder” to resist hatred, intolerance and extremism and to preserve Pakistan as a land of tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Kheal Das Ko­­histani, on the occasion, paid tribute to the prime minister for organising Diw­ali celebrations officially at the PM House, making a unique historic moment.

Industrial production

PM Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the Power Division to develop effective policy recommendations aimed at enhancing domestic industrial production. He also urged all institutions involved in industrial production to take comprehensive measures to facilitate investors and industrialists.

Emphasising the government’s commitment to supporting the agriculture and industrial sectors, the prime minister directed the formulation of a policy to maximise the beneficial use of the country’s power production.

“Electricity production can be best leveraged to increase the output of agricultural and industrial goods,” he said while chairing a meeting on power sector reforms.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on a potential reform package focused on the comprehensive and efficient utilisation of the country’s power resources.

Registration of cottage SMEs

Later, presiding over a separate meeting on small and medium enterprises (SMEs), PM Shehbaz directed the authorities concerned to encourage the registration of cottage SMEs to enable them avail business loans and pave the way for country’s industrial growth.

The prime minister appreciated the initiatives to enhance women’s participation in SMEs and called for awareness on such measures. He emphasised setting up a clear timeline for the implementation of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority’s (Smeda) roadmap and its early execution.

The prime minister said the country’s industrial growth was linked with the development of cottage SMEs and cited the developed countries where they provide raw material to large industries. The premier directed to conduct the training for SMEs in rural areas for processing of agricultural commodities.

He expressed satisfaction with the industries and production ministry’s efforts for Smeda’s restructuring and SME development.

During the briefing on Smeda’s restr­u­cturing and initiatives, it was informed that offices had been established in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan for SME development, which was welcomed by the public and chambers of commerce.

The meeting was told that a Smeda board comprising private sector experts had been formed, and the appointment of the chief executive officer will be finalised in the coming days. The participants were told that following the directives of the steering committee, a significant progress had been witnessed in SME capacity building, loan provision, and collaboration.

Besides, an AI-powered women entrepreneurship platform is being established to provide women with comprehensive business-related information, including registrations, tax matters and skill awareness.

Moreover, a roadmap for integrating SMEs into the formal economy was also presented during the meeting.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025