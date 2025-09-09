E-Paper | September 09, 2025

PFF names squad for futsal Asian Cup qualifiers

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published September 9, 2025 Updated September 9, 2025 06:09am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) on Monday announced the squad for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 qualifiers, which will be played later this month in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, marking the country’s first-ever appearance in a major international futsal competition.

The national team has begun a training camp here at the Liaquat Gymnasium within the Jinnah Sports Complex, led by head coach Sakhawat Ali.

Pakistan were drawn into Group ‘D’ of the qualifiers alongside Iraq, Chinese Taipei and host nation Saudi Arabia.

The team will begin their campaign against Iraq on Sept 20, followed by a match against Saudi Arabia on Sept 22. Pakistan will conclude their group stage against Chinese Taipei on Sept 24.

Squad:

Goalkeepers : Mohammad Zaid,Mohammad Tahir; Defenders: Mohammad Humza Khan, Hamza Nusrat, Zohair Altaf, Asif Ahmad; Right wingers: Hassaan Zafar, Abdul Hannan, Yousaf Ahmad, Shams Taj; Left wingers: Moeez Sajjad, Mohammad Bin Masud, Ariz Mahmood; Strikers: Mohammad Adan, Mohammad Ali Riaz Khan, Zaid Ullah Khan.

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2025

