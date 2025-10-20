PHOTOS: Palestinians inspect damage after fresh Israeli strikes in Gaza Published October 20, 2025 Updated October 20, 2025 09:59am 0 Join our Whatsapp channel A Palestinian inspects the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a residential compound housing employees of the Palestine Media Production Company in Zawaida in the central Gaza Strip on October 19. — Reuters Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a residential compound housing employees of the Palestine Media Production Company in Zawaida in the central Gaza Strip on October 19. — Reuters A general view of the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a residential compound housing employees of the Palestine Media Production Company in Zawaida in the central Gaza Strip on October 19. — Reuters Live Gaza Invasion Email Your Name*Recipient Email*Cancel 0 Read more On DawnNews مونسٹر سیریز: اپنے سفاک جرائم سے امریکی معاشرے کو بدلنے والا ایڈ گین کون تھا؟ ’بھٹو صاحب کو جب تک بلوچستان آپریشن کی غلطی کا احساس ہوا، بہت دیر ہوچکی تھی‘ بدلتے ہوئے عالمی منظرنامے میں پاکستان اچانک اتنا اہم کیوں ہوگیا ہے؟ Dawn News English Subscribe Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Analysis TTP, Afghanistan & India: Inside Pakistan’s Shifting Security Strategy Ex-Ukraine Minister Kuleba Doubts Trump-Putin Meeting Will End War From Power to EVs: HUBCO’s CEO on Fixing Pakistan’s Energy Market Impact of Tomahawks Not ‘Decisive’, Expert Warns, as Trump and Zelensky Set to Talk Missiles Ceasefire End Raises Risk of New Pakistan-Afghan Clashes, Analyst says Could Long-Range Tomahawks Reshape Russia-Ukraine War? Comments Closed