President Abbas receives UN under-secretary general for humanitarian affairs in Ramallah

Wafa reports that Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas yesterday received UN Under-Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs Tom Fletcher at the presidential headquarters in Ramallah.

President Abbas renewed his call to all concerned parties to commit to the first phase of the US President’s plan, to solidify the ceasefire, hand over hostages and prisoners, allow aid entry, ensure the withdrawal of occupation forces, proceed to reconstruction, and stop the Israeli government’s undermining of the Palestinian Authority and the two-state solution.

He also emphasised that UNRWA’s role is indispensable in ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid and the restoration of the educational process, as well as in providing all necessary services to Palestinian refugees in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and in all host countries.