At least 51 Palestinians killed in Gaza since start of ceasefire Published October 19, 2025 Updated October 19, 2025 07:00pm

At least 51 people have been killed across Gaza by Israeli attacks since the ceasefire came into effect less than two weeks ago, medical sources have told Al Jazeera. Another 150 people have been wounded by Israeli army fire since the agreement.