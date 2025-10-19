E-Paper | October 19, 2025

Jewellery stolen from Louvre ‘priceless’, says French minister

AFP Published October 19, 2025 Updated October 19, 2025 04:23pm
Visitors walk under the Louvre Pyramid designed by Ieoh Ming Pei at the Louvre Museum in Paris on January 23. — AFP
Visitors walk under the Louvre Pyramid designed by Ieoh Ming Pei at the Louvre Museum in Paris on January 23. — AFP

France’s Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said that jewellery stolen from the Louvre Museum on Sunday in Paris was “priceless”.

The minister told French news outlets France Inter, France Info and Le Monde that “three or four” thieves had focused on two displays in the exhibition venue’s “Gallerie d’Apollon” (“Apollo’s Gallery”), completing their broad daylight robbery in just seven minutes.

Earlier in the day, France’s Culture Minister Rachida Dati reported a break-in at the Louvre in Paris, as the world-renowned museum said it was closing for the day.

“A hold-up took place this morning at the opening of the Louvre Museum,” she wrote on X, using a French word that can also mean “robbery”.

“No injuries reported. I’m on site with museum staff and police,” she added.

At least one person had entered the museum, a member of her team told AFP, without adding anything about any possible theft.

The Louvre said it was closing for the day “for exceptional reasons”.

The museum was not immediately available for comment.

