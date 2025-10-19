E-Paper | October 19, 2025

Four miners killed in methane gas incidents in Balochistan

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published October 19, 2025 Updated October 19, 2025 08:32am
Image shows dump trucks haul coal and sediment at a coal mine. — Reuters
Image shows dump trucks haul coal and sediment at a coal mine. — Reuters

QUETTA: Four coal miners were killed on Saturday in two separate incidents in the Duki and Chamalang coalfield areas due to the presence of methane gas.

Police said the victims, identified as residents of Afghanistan, were working in coal mines in Duki and Chamalang when the accidents occurred.

Chief Inspector of Mines Balochistan, Syed Rafiullah, said the manager of the Chamalang mine — where two miners lost their lives — was already facing a court case for failing to implement proper safety measures.

He added that the other coal mine, located in Duki, had previously been closed by the Mines Inspectorate following an earlier accident that had claimed several lives due to similar negligence.

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Measured response
Updated 19 Oct, 2025

Measured response

Dignity in repatriation cannot exist without humanity in intent.
Eradication in peril
19 Oct, 2025

Eradication in peril

PAKISTAN’S anti-polio campaign has once more been marred by bloodshed. Over the past week alone, three security...
Unfair vanity
19 Oct, 2025

Unfair vanity

OUR social prejudices equate beauty with fairness, although skin-lightening products are the darkest side of the...
The TLP issue
Updated 18 Oct, 2025

The TLP issue

Instead of banning TLP, the state should focus on prosecuting the leaders and activists who promote and participate in violence and hate speech.
Family matters
18 Oct, 2025

Family matters

IT seems that the elders of the Bhutto and Sharif clans have sorted out the bitter differences that had erupted...
Farm sector crisis
18 Oct, 2025

Farm sector crisis

A REPORT submitted to parliament by the finance minister exposes the grim state of Pakistan’s agriculture sector....