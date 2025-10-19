Four miners killed in methane gas incidents in Balochistan

QUETTA: Four coal miners were killed on Saturday in two separate incidents in the Duki and Chamalang coalfield areas due to the presence of methane gas.

Police said the victims, identified as residents of Afghanistan, were working in coal mines in Duki and Chamalang when the accidents occurred.

Chief Inspector of Mines Balochistan, Syed Rafiullah, said the manager of the Chamalang mine — where two miners lost their lives — was already facing a court case for failing to implement proper safety measures.

He added that the other coal mine, located in Duki, had previously been closed by the Mines Inspectorate following an earlier accident that had claimed several lives due to similar negligence.

