Gaza media office says Israel violated ceasefire dozens of times

A statement from the Gaza government media office on Telegram says the Israeli army has committed 47 violations after the truce deal entered into force in early October, killing 38 people and wounding another 143, Al Jazeera reports.

The office called the actions “flagrant and clear violations of the ceasefire decision and the rules of international humanitarian law”.

According to the statement, the Israeli forces directly fired at and bombed civilians, and carried out arrests. It said that these practices reflect Israel’s “continued aggressive approach despite the declaration of a ceasefire”.