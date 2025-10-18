E-Paper | October 18, 2025

Gaza media office says Israel violated ceasefire dozens of times

Published October 18, 2025 Updated October 18, 2025 07:41pm

A statement from the Gaza government media office on Telegram says the Israeli army has committed 47 violations after the truce deal entered into force in early October, killing 38 people and wounding another 143, Al Jazeera reports.

The office called the actions “flagrant and clear violations of the ceasefire decision and the rules of international humanitarian law”.

According to the statement, the Israeli forces directly fired at and bombed civilians, and carried out arrests. It said that these practices reflect Israel’s “continued aggressive approach despite the declaration of a ceasefire”.

Live Gaza Invasion

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The TLP issue
Updated 18 Oct, 2025

The TLP issue

Instead of banning TLP, the state should focus on prosecuting the leaders and activists who promote and participate in violence and hate speech.
Family matters
18 Oct, 2025

Family matters

IT seems that the elders of the Bhutto and Sharif clans have sorted out the bitter differences that had erupted...
Farm sector crisis
18 Oct, 2025

Farm sector crisis

A REPORT submitted to parliament by the finance minister exposes the grim state of Pakistan’s agriculture sector....
Spiralling conflict
Updated 17 Oct, 2025

Spiralling conflict

WITH at least three major cross-border clashes within a week, there is an urgent need to address the core issues...
Grassroots deprived
Updated 17 Oct, 2025

Grassroots deprived

T HE Punjab government’s move to bulldoze the controversial Punjab Local Government Bill, 2025, through the...
Going nowhere
Updated 17 Oct, 2025

Going nowhere

P AKISTAN has done it again. The country has held on to its spot near the bottom of the Henley Passport Index,...