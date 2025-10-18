Hamas condemns Israeli attack that killed 11 members of a Gaza family

Hamas has said an attack that killed 11 members of a family in Gaza reveals Israel’s “premeditated intent to target defenceless civilians without any justification”, according to Al Jazeera.

“This massacre comes in the context of the occupation’s ongoing violations of the recently reached ceasefire agreement,” Hamas said.

“This horrific crime adds to the occupation’s long record of massacres and violations, and confirms that the blood of our children and women remains a direct target for the Zionist killing machine, which brutally violates human values ​​and international laws.”

Gaza’s civil defence said Israeli forces had targeted a car carrying 11 members of the Shaaban family — including seven children and two women — in the Zeitoun neighbourhood, east of Gaza City.