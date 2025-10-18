2 Chinese generals sacked for corruption

BEIJING: China said on Friday it has expelled two top generals from the military and ruling Communist Party, part of corruption investigations into nine high-ranking army officials.

The announcement marks the latest push in a sweeping drive to root out graft at all levels of the party and state since President Xi Jinping came to power over a decade ago.

It also comes just days before a closely watched four-day gathering of top officials in Beijing for deliberations on long-term economic planning.

He Weidong, the Central Military Commission’s (CMC) vice chairman, was among nine individuals to be expelled from the army for having “seriously violated” discipline, according to an online statement by defence ministry spokesman Zhang Xiaogang.

He had not been seen in public since March, fuelling speculation, though no formal investigation had been previously announced.

The statement did not disclose He’s current whereabouts.

Also expelled was Miao Hua, the former head of the military’s political work department, who was formally removed from his post, according to state media reports in June.

Eight of the individuals were also stripped of Communist Party membership after previously serving on its elite Central Committee, Zhang said.

Xi has called graft “the biggest threat” to the Communist Party and said “the fight against corruption remains grave and complex”.

Proponents say the policy promotes clean governance, but others say it also serves as a tool for Xi to purge political rivals.

“The severe punishment of He Weidong, Miao Hua and others once again demonstrates the Party Central Committee and the CMC’s unwavering resolve to persevere in the fight against corruption,” said Zhang.

He added that the crackdown represents a “significant achievement in the Party and military’s anti-corruption campaign”.

It has “contributed to a more pure, consolidated, cohesive and combat-ready People’s Army”, he added.

Miao and He are not the only high-ranking military officials to fall afoul of Xi’s corruption crackdown in recent years.

Former defence minister Li Shangfu was removed from office in 2023 just seven months into the job, and later expelled from the Party for offences including suspected bribery.

The latest announcement comes as the Communist Party prepares to convene a key meeting on Monday.

The “fourth plenum” focuses on economic planning for the five-year period ending in 2030.

That plan will play a central role in the pursuit of President Xi Jinping’s core aims, including technological self-sufficiency and military and economic might.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2025