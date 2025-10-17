Karachi-Tehran direct flights likely

KARACHI: Newly-appointed Iranian Consul General at Karachi Akbar Issazadeh called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at CM House on Thursday.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral relations.

The two dignitaries also discussed steps to enhance trade, tourism and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

An agreement was also reached to initiate direct flights between Karachi and Tehran in order to make pilgrims’ travel easier, the CM said, adding that private airlines would be approached to facilitate this initiative.

Both sides agreed to enhance economic, commercial, and tourism-related activities. They agreed to increase trade between Karachi and Tehran from Rs5 billion to Rs10 billion, organise joint trade exhibitions, and promote cultural ties through media collaboration.

They also discussed joint initiatives in agriculture, livestock, and fisheries.

The chief minister announced that relevant provincial ministers would soon meet with the CG to explore cooperation in these sectors.

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2025