E-Paper | October 16, 2025

China says it supports Pakistan-Afghanistan ceasefire

Reuters | Dawn.com | AFP Published October 16, 2025 Updated October 16, 2025 01:55pm
Smoke billows from the Afghanistan side following exchanges of fire between Pakistani and Afghan forces, as seen from the border crossing in Chaman on October 15. — Reuters
Smoke billows from the Afghanistan side following exchanges of fire between Pakistani and Afghan forces, as seen from the border crossing in Chaman on October 15. — Reuters

China supports countries in exercising restraint and realising a full and lasting ceasefire, its foreign ministry said on Thursday, when asked about Pakistan and Afghanistan agreeing to a 48-hour ceasefire.

China stands ready to continue to play a constructive role for continued improvement in the two countries’ relations, Lin Jian, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry, told a regular press briefing.

On Wednesday, the Foreign Office (FO) announced that a temporary ceasefire had been agreed with Afghanistan for the next 48 hours amid recent border hostilities between the two countries.

“A temporary ceasefire has been decided between the Pakistani government and the Afghan Taliban regime, with the mutual consent of both parties, for the next 48 hours from 6pm today, at the request of the Taliban.

“During this period, both sides will make sincere efforts to find a positive solution to this complex but solvable issue through constructive dialogue,” the FO said.

Taliban regime spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said on X that Afghan forces were instructed to respect the ceasefire, “unless any aggression takes place”.

Pakistani officials on the northern and southern border with Afghanistan told AFP that “no violence was reported overnight, and the ceasefire remains in effect”.

Separately, United Nations rights chief Volker Turk welcomed the ceasefire and appealed to “both parties to prevent any further harm to civilians & commit to a lasting ceasefire,“ according to AFP.

The announcement came after the Pakistan armed forces conducted “precision strikes” in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province and capital Kabul, state media PTV reported.

Earlier in the day, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said security forces repulsed a separate attack by the Afghan Taliban along the Balochistan border, killing around 15 to 20 of their members.

It said Afghan Taliban “resorted to cowardly attack[s] at four locations in [the] Spin Boldak area” in the early hours of Wednesday. “The attack was effectively repulsed by Pakistani forces,” the statement said.

The fighting was the third major skirmish between Pakistan and Afghanistan within a week, following an incident in Kurram and earlier skirmishes that began on Saturday night and continued into Sunday morning at several locations.

Twenty-three Pakistani troops were martyred and 29 were injured in the incident that began with Afghan Taliban attacking posts across the border, ISPR said.

Afghanistan claimed it carried out the attack as a “retaliatory” measure, accusing Islamabad of conducting air strikes in its territory last week.

For its part, Islamabad did not confirm whether it was behind the air strikes but underscored Pakistan’s right and resolve to defend itself against terrorist groups such as the TTP.

Islamabad has repeatedly called on Kabul to bar terrorist groups from using its territory to attack Pakistan; however, Afghanistan denies the allegations and claims Afghan soil is not used for attacks on neighbouring countries.

The issue of terrorists using Afghan soil against Pakistan has long strained ties between the two countries, and the ties seem to have nose-dived with the recent increase in hostilities at the border.

Pak Afghan Ties
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Navigating fragility
Updated 16 Oct, 2025

Navigating fragility

PAKISTAN remains caught between cautious economic optimism and persistent challenges. This is the central message of...
Encounters surge
16 Oct, 2025

Encounters surge

THE menace of extrajudicial killings of suspects by law enforcers is an age-old problem in Pakistan. But as rights...
Invisible childhood
16 Oct, 2025

Invisible childhood

THE world rightly sees child domestic workers as modern slaves, while domestic labour is categorised as informal...
Mideast peace?
Updated 15 Oct, 2025

Mideast peace?

AS some of the world’s most powerful leaders gathered in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday,...
Washington meetings
15 Oct, 2025

Washington meetings

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is in Washington to participate in the IMF-World Bank plenary meeting and engage...
Victims of vengeance
15 Oct, 2025

Victims of vengeance

THE ordeal of the 42 Pakistani fishermen released from Indian jails this week exposes yet again the inhuman cost of...