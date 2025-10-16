Desperate for relief goods, villager dies of cardiac arrest in Alipur

LAHORE: A flood-affected person died after suffering cardiac arrest outside the office of the Alipur (Muzaffargarh district) assistant commissioner two days ago.

Ghulam Yaseen, 50, of Bait Mullanwali and several others were protesting outside the AC office for not receiving any relief goods, including ration and tents, for the last 10 days.

The scale of disaster was immense. Of the 14 union councils in tehsil Alipur, 11 were swallowed by flood water after a dyke in mouza Azmatpur was broken.

Officials estimate that nearly 400,000 of tehsil’s 700,000 population were affected and forced to leave their houses.

Yaseen, talking to the media outside the AC office, said that his house collapsed in floods and his belongings also washed away and he did not have anything to spend the winters. He said that the district administration and other non-governmental organisations did not provide him any relief goods and he and his family members were forced to live under the open sky. He demanded from the chief minister to take measures to provide him and others relief goods including ration and tents.

The police also launched an operation against the protestors outside the AC office and dispersed them. The police allegedly used force to disperse the protesters. Yaseen also suffered injuries on his leg and showed it to the media three days ago.

However, later he was found unconscious on the road near Iqbal Chowk in Alipur on Monday night.

Rescue 1122 sifted his body to the THQ hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. The cause of death was cardiac arrest.

Muzaffargarh Deputy Commissioner Usman Tahir Jappa was not available for comments.

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2025