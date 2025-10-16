E-Paper | October 16, 2025

Desperate for relief goods, villager dies of cardiac arrest in Alipur

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 16, 2025 Updated October 16, 2025 10:21am
Residents stand at their partially submerged house as they wait to evacuate a flooded area, following monsoon rains and rising water levels of the Chenab River, in Jalalpur Pirwala, Multan, Sept 8. — Reuters/File
Residents stand at their partially submerged house as they wait to evacuate a flooded area, following monsoon rains and rising water levels of the Chenab River, in Jalalpur Pirwala, Multan, Sept 8. — Reuters/File

LAHORE: A flood-affected person died after suffering cardiac arrest outside the office of the Alipur (Muzaffargarh district) assistant commissioner two days ago.

Ghulam Yaseen, 50, of Bait Mullanwali and several others were protesting outside the AC office for not receiving any relief goods, including ration and tents, for the last 10 days.

The scale of disaster was immense. Of the 14 union councils in tehsil Alipur, 11 were swallowed by flood water after a dyke in mouza Azmatpur was broken.

Officials estimate that nearly 400,000 of tehsil’s 700,000 population were affected and forced to leave their houses.

Yaseen, talking to the media outside the AC office, said that his house collapsed in floods and his belongings also washed away and he did not have anything to spend the winters. He said that the district administration and other non-governmental organisations did not provide him any relief goods and he and his family members were forced to live under the open sky. He demanded from the chief minister to take measures to provide him and others relief goods including ration and tents.

The police also launched an operation against the protestors outside the AC office and dispersed them. The police allegedly used force to disperse the protesters. Yaseen also suffered injuries on his leg and showed it to the media three days ago.

However, later he was found unconscious on the road near Iqbal Chowk in Alipur on Monday night.

Rescue 1122 sifted his body to the THQ hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. The cause of death was cardiac arrest.

Muzaffargarh Deputy Commissioner Usman Tahir Jappa was not available for comments.

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Navigating fragility
Updated 16 Oct, 2025

Navigating fragility

PAKISTAN remains caught between cautious economic optimism and persistent challenges. This is the central message of...
Encounters surge
16 Oct, 2025

Encounters surge

THE menace of extrajudicial killings of suspects by law enforcers is an age-old problem in Pakistan. But as rights...
Invisible childhood
16 Oct, 2025

Invisible childhood

THE world rightly sees child domestic workers as modern slaves, while domestic labour is categorised as informal...
Mideast peace?
Updated 15 Oct, 2025

Mideast peace?

AS some of the world’s most powerful leaders gathered in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday,...
Washington meetings
15 Oct, 2025

Washington meetings

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is in Washington to participate in the IMF-World Bank plenary meeting and engage...
Victims of vengeance
15 Oct, 2025

Victims of vengeance

THE ordeal of the 42 Pakistani fishermen released from Indian jails this week exposes yet again the inhuman cost of...