Dozens of ‘infiltrators’ killed in Mohmand: state media

PESHAWAR: As tensions with Afghanistan spike, the country’s security forces claimed to have killed dozens of militants who were attempting to infiltrate Pakistan, state media and official sources said.

The action was undertaken in Mohmand district, officials said, thwarting an attempt by dozens of militants to enter Pakistan, PTV News reported.

The operation was carried out on the basis of credible intelligence rep­orts, indicating that a large group of militants was mobilising near the mountainous Khor area of Baha­dar Kalay, officials said.

“Security forces swiftly cordoned off the area and launched an intensive operation,” sources said.

State media claimed that at least 30 terrorists had been eliminated, but local sources said the number may be higher.

There was no official word from Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) until going to press, but PTV News claimed the incident demonstrated how the Afghan government was now relying on militant groups to try and exact revenge after their attempts to attack Pakistani territory were effectively foiled.

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2025