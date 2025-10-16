E-Paper | October 16, 2025

Trump says India will stop buying Russian oil

Arsalan Ali Rao Published October 16, 2025 Updated October 16, 2025 07:59am
US President Donald Trump participates in a meeting at the White House in Washington, DC, US on October 8. — Reuters
US President Donald Trump participates in a meeting at the White House in Washington, DC, US on October 8. — Reuters

KARACHI: Pakistan continues to remain in Donald Trump’s good books, while the US president reserves critical words for India.

This was evident from his remarks at the latest Oval Office presser, while he referenced his displeasure with New Delhi over its continued purchases of Russian oil.

However, Trump said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “reassured him” that they would stop buying oil from Russia, a move the US president described as “a big step” in efforts to isolate Moscow economically.

“So I was not happy that India was buying oil, and [Modi] assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia,” Trump told reporters during a White House event. He said that this would be “easy compared to what we did in last couple of weeks in the Middle East”, referencing the recent Gaza ceasefire and subsequent summit that saw his plan for peace being ratified by several stakeholders.

“That’s a big step. Now were going to get China to do the same thing,” he said, talking about stopping the purchases of Russian oil.

President Trump also referenced the May conflict between Pakistan and India, reiterating for the umpteenth time that seven jets were shot down. He also recalled PM Shehbaz Sharif’s kind words.

“[The] prime minister of Pakistan got up the other day and said so beautifully ‘you saved millions of lives’… I think he was referring [to what] would have been with India a nuclear war, it was getting very close and you know the seven planes, seven aircraft were shot.”

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Navigating fragility
Updated 16 Oct, 2025

Navigating fragility

PAKISTAN remains caught between cautious economic optimism and persistent challenges. This is the central message of...
Encounters surge
16 Oct, 2025

Encounters surge

THE menace of extrajudicial killings of suspects by law enforcers is an age-old problem in Pakistan. But as rights...
Invisible childhood
16 Oct, 2025

Invisible childhood

THE world rightly sees child domestic workers as modern slaves, while domestic labour is categorised as informal...
Mideast peace?
Updated 15 Oct, 2025

Mideast peace?

AS some of the world’s most powerful leaders gathered in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday,...
Washington meetings
15 Oct, 2025

Washington meetings

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is in Washington to participate in the IMF-World Bank plenary meeting and engage...
Victims of vengeance
15 Oct, 2025

Victims of vengeance

THE ordeal of the 42 Pakistani fishermen released from Indian jails this week exposes yet again the inhuman cost of...