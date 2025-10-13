PM Shehbaz once again nominates trump for Nobel Peace Prize for Gaza peace process

During an address at the Gaza summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, US President Donald Trump acknowledged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his “favourite field marshal from Pakistan” before giving the floor to PM Shehbaz to deliver a speech.

“I would say this is one of the greatest days in contemporary history, because peace has been achieved after untiring efforts,” PM Shehbaz said.

“Efforts led by President Trump, who is genuinely a man of peace who had relentlessly and untiringly worked throughout these months, day in and day out, to make this world a place to live in peace and prosperity,” he added.

The PM reiterated that Pakistan nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his “outstanding, extraordinary contributions to first, stop war between India and Pakistan and then achieve a ceasefire, along with his very wonderful team”.

“Again, I would like to nominate this great president for the Nobel Peace Prize, because I genuinely fel he is the most genuine and most wonderful candidate for the peace prize because he has brought not only peace in South Asia — saved millions of people, their livews — and today, achieving peace in Gaza [and] saving, millions of lvies in the middle east.”

PM Shehbaz added that Trump was the “man the world needed most at this point in time” and said that the world would remember him as someone who “stopped seven, now eight, wars”.