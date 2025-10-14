When flattery becomes foreign policy

PM Shehbaz's words in Sharm el-Sheikh will not change the course of Gaza’s reconstruction or rewrite Pakistan’s foreign policy. But they reveal the shifting grammar of international politics.

Ceasefire, reconstruction plans and the weary diplomacy of war’s aftermath — this is what the summit hall in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh was meant for. Yet when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took the microphone, the air shifted — solemnity gave way to spectacle. Before a room of world leaders convened to discuss the future of Gaza, the Pakistani premier delivered not a statement of statecraft, but a volley of high praise … for US President Donald Trump.

He called Trump a “man of peace”, spoke of nominating him for the Nobel Prize, and credited him with averting a nuclear war between India and Pakistan. And as Trump looked on with a grin of self-satisfaction, the rest of the hall seemed to freeze between disbelief and bemusement. The applause was hesitant; the headlines were instant.

By conventional diplomatic standards, PM Shehbaz’s remarks were absurd. No leader in that room — not Sisi, not Macron, not Erdoğan — matched that tone of unrestrained flattery. In a forum built for multilateral gravity, the premier’s effusive praise seemed theatrically misplaced, bordering on parody. Yet, paradoxically, it worked — at least for the one audience that mattered most: Donald Trump himself.

Humiliating or rare?

For Trump, whose politics feeds on validation, Shehbaz’s words were not embarrassing — they were energising. In the transactional theatre of Trumpian diplomacy, flattery is not deception; it is currency. A line of exaggerated praise buys more goodwill than a paragraph of policy. To a narcissist’s ear, devotion sounds like diplomacy.

Political psychologists call this the ‘narcissistic reward loop’ — a psychological feedback cycle through which praise reinforces cooperation, regardless of substance. In that moment, the prime minister may not have advanced Pakistan’s strategic interests, but he accomplished something equally potent: he made himself, and by extension Pakistan, relevant in Trump’s narrative of peace. The absurdity of the speech became its mechanism of success.

What unfolded in Egypt was, in rhetorical theory, a perlocutionary misfire — a statement that produces an effect different from the speaker’s intent, yet still yields a positive outcome. Sharif likely sought to flatter his host and secure visibility in a crowded summit. Instead, he became the viral centrepiece of a geopolitical sideshow — mocked by commentators, but noticed by Trump.

While the rest of the world saw a gaffe, Trump saw a loyal echo. And in the asymmetric world of ego-driven diplomacy, that distinction is everything.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (C) speaks as US President Donald Trump (L) and Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer (R) watch during the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit in the Egyptian Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh on October 13, 2025. — AFP

This dynamic — when meaning misfires but outcomes succeed — is known in public relations as beneficial misinterpretation. The speaker’s intention and the audience’s perception diverge, yet the misunderstanding amplifies the speaker’s visibility or favour. It is the strange success of miscommunication in an age of media saturation.

PM Shehbaz’s performance may not have persuaded policy circles, but it dominated headlines, especially in neighbouring India, and secured a rare moment of Pakistani relevance in a summit largely overshadowed by US and Egyptian choreography.

To many observers, the moment seemed humiliating: a prime minister of a nuclear-armed state reduced to flattery before a reality-TV-styled president.

Optics > outcomes

But politics, especially in the 21st-century media arena, rarely obeys the old hierarchies of decorum. What matters now is not intent but impression. Trump, a man whose self-image eclipses ideology, responded not as a statesman but as a celebrity basking in praise. He smiled, joked, and gestured that nothing more needed to be said. The world laughed — but he listened.

And therein lies the paradox. The very absurdity that alienated PM Shehbaz from traditional diplomats aligned him, if only briefly, with the emotional logic of Trump’s world: a stage where applause substitutes for alignment and validation stands in for vision. What appeared as a diplomatic faux pas was, in psychological terms, a strategic hit — an appeal tailored perfectly to a narcissist’s need for affirmation.

The episode also exposes something larger about our age of performative diplomacy. The modern summit is as much about optics as outcomes. Leaders speak less to each other than to their publics — and sometimes, to a single man’s ego. Flattery, once a soft art of persuasion, has become a broadcast tool. In this environment, even a speech that shocks the world can achieve its purpose if it captures attention and secures a headline. Substance has ceded ground to spectacle; diplomacy has turned theatrical.

The PM’s words in Sharm el-Sheikh will not change the course of Gaza’s reconstruction, nor will they rewrite Pakistan’s foreign policy. But they reveal the shifting grammar of international politics — where absurdity can be effective, and missteps can become media strategy. In the classical sense, his performance was not diplomacy; it was a case study in how flattery, when amplified through a narcissist’s lens, morphs from weakness into leverage.

The hall buzzed with disbelief. Diplomats whispered; social media mocked. Yet the only man who mattered in that room smiled. And in geopolitics, sometimes one man’s applause outweighs a world’s laughter.