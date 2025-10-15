FBR again extends deadline for filing income tax returns to Oct 31

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Wednesday announced that the October 15 deadline for filing income tax returns will now be extended to October 31.

A notification issued by the revenue board read that the deadline was being extended following requests from trade bodies and tax bar associations, and was being implemented as per Section 214A of the 2001 Income Tax Ordinance.

“The Federal Board of Revenue is pleased to communicate that the date of filing of Income Tax Return for Tax Year 2025, for the persons who were required to file their returns by September 30, 2025 and was extended up to October 15th, 2025 … is further extended to October 31, 2025, in view of the requests from various trade bodies and tax bar associations,” the notification read.

This is the second time the FBR has extended the deadline for filing income tax returns despite an earlier stance that it would not do so, signalling that the tax authority yielded to pressure from various quarters and walked back on its firm commitment.

At midnight on September 30, the initial deadline for filing tax returns for tax year 2025, the FBR announced that it was extending the deadline to October 15. The extension was granted in response to requests made by various trade bodies, tax bar associations, and the general public.