Kremlin welcomes Trump’s desire to focus on search for peace in Ukraine after Gaza ceasefire

The Kremlin has said it welcomed US President Donald Trump’s desire to focus on the search for a peace deal to end the fighting in Ukraine after achieving a ceasefire in Gaza and hoped he would be able to push Kyiv towards a settlement, Reuters reports.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia remained open to peace talks. “We certainly welcome such intentions and we welcome the confirmation of the political will to do everything possible to promote the search for peaceful solutions,” Peskov said, when asked about Trump’s comments.

“We are already well acquainted with Mr Witkoff; he is effective, has proven his effectiveness now in the Middle East, and we hope that his talents will continue to contribute to the work already underway in Ukraine.”

“The Russian side remains open and ready for peaceful dialogue, and we hope that the influence of the United States and the diplomatic skills of President Trump’s envoys will help encourage the Ukrainian side to be more active and more willing to engage in the peace process,” Peskov said.

Addressing the Israeli Knesset a day earlier, Trump spoke of wanting to get a deal done with Iran over its nuclear programme, but said he’d turn his attention to trying to end the war in Ukraine first.