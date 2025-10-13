Lebanon president says ‘necessary to negotiate’ with Israel

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has called for negotiations with Israel, after US President Donald Trump brokered a ceasefire in Gaza, AFP reports.

“The Lebanese state has previously negotiated with Israel under American and United Nations auspices, resulting in an agreement to demarcate the maritime border… so what prevents the same thing from happening again to find solutions to the outstanding issues,” Aoun said, according to a presidency statement.

“Today, the general atmosphere is one of compromise, and it is necessary to negotiate,” he added, specifying that “the form of this negotiation will be determined in due time”.

“We cannot be outside the current path in the region, which is the path of crisis resolution,” Aoun said, stating it was “no longer possible to tolerate more war, destruction, killing, and displacement”.

Israel has continued to strike Lebanon, saying it is hitting Hezbollah targets, but according to the United Nations over 100 civilians have been killed since the truce.