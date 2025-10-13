Hamas urges Trump, mediators to ensure Israel does not resume ‘aggression’ against Gazans

Hamas has urged US President Donald Trump and the mediators of the Gaza ceasefire deal to ensure that Israel does not resume military operations in the territory, AFP reports.

“We welcome the statement by US President Trump, who clearly affirmed the end of Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip,” Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem told AFP.

“We call on all mediators and international parties to continue monitoring Israel’s conduct and to ensure it does not resume its aggression against our people in Gaza,” he added.