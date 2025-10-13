Registration of 44 new pesticides discussed

TOBA TEK SINGH: Registration of 44 new pesticides was discussed in a meeting of the technical sub-committee of the Faisalabad Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) for the control of pests and diseases of various crops, vegetables and fruits.

A press release said on Sunday that Punjab Agriculture Research Board Chief Scientist Dr Sajid-ur-Rehman chaired the meeting.

Dr Sajid urged the private sector to accelerate the introduction of more pesticides with new chemistry to not only help in better care of crops but also increase their per acre yield, thereby achieving food security in the country.

He further said that implementation of modern crop production technology was the need of the hour keeping in mind the effects of climate change.

The meeting was attended by officials from relevant government departments, representatives of academia and private pesticide companies.During the meeting, Punjab Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides Director General Dr Aamir Rasool urged farmers to use pesticides prepared with new chemistry on their paddy crops to increase per acre yield.

He said that for the timely control of harmful insects attacking various crops, specific poisons with new chemistry should be used in consultation with field experts of the agriculture department.

The meeting presented field trial data of 44 different types of pesticides, including insecticides and herbicides, as well as fungicides on crops. After detailed deliberations in light of the data, technical experts from public and private industry and committee members finalised the recommendations with reservations regarding four pesticides. The experts sent these to the relevant forum for approval, while three cases were rejected.

The committee directed the private sector firms to submit samples for data collection of new chemical pesticides on time and to expedite field experiments on their use on various crops.

A detailed discussion was also held on the pre-mixtures of pesticides and the committee was informed that the Federal Department of Plant Protection had formed a committee in this regard which would give its recommendations.

ENCOUNTER: An alleged dacoit was killed on Sunday in an encounter with the Faisalabad Saddar division Crime Control Department (CCD).

A police spokesperson claimed that five bandits were looting people by setting up a barrier on the Kanjwani-Kalianwala Road near Chak 543 GB in Tandlianwala tehsil. The spokesperson said that a CCD party chased them and firing was also exchanged. After the firing stopped, police claimed to have found one of them injured, while four others managed to escape.

The police shifted him to the Tandlianwala THQ Hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds.

He was identified as Naveed Baloch, who was wanted in 23 cases of robbery and murder, the police claimed.

GUEST LECTURE: The Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) College of Law hosted Mr Toheed Ahmad, Justice of Peace, England & Wales, on Sunday.

Mr Ahmad delivered a thought-provoking lecture on ‘Learners Today, Leaders Tomorrow’ aimed at motivating young learners to realise their potential.

During the lecture, he emphasised that education was not merely a means of acquiring knowledge, but the foundation for leadership, integrity, and social responsibility. He urged students to cultivate a spirit of lifelong learning and to contribute positively to their communities.

GCUF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam also spoke on the occasion.

FIRE: A man was burnt alive after a fire broke out in his house on Saturday night in Chak 369 JB Jodhanagri of Gojra.

Reports said deceased Muhammad Ijaz (50) was asleep in a room of his house, when a fire erupted due to an electric short circuit. The fire engulfed the entire room and as a result, he lost his life.

WALL COLLAPSE: A minor girl died when a dilapidated wall of her house fell on her near Soofi Chowk on the Chiniot Road at Jhang on Sunday. She was identified as Nadia Bibi (5), the daughter of Muhammad Imran.

Meanwhile, a labourer was electrocuted in Mamukanjan Chak 555 GB of Faisalabad on Sunday.

Police said deceased Tanweer (30) was working on the roof of an under construction private school building. His hand touched a live electric wire and as a result, he died instantly.

KILLED: A man and his daughter were killed after they were hit by a vehicle near Chak 188 RB Nallaywala on Chak Jhumra Road at Faisalabad on Sunday.

Reports said deceased Mubarak (35) was on way on a motorcycle along with his daughter Fatima (5) when a vehicle ran over their bike.

INJURED IN ACCIDENT: Five motorcycle rickshaw passengers were critically injured after a speeding car ran them over near the Guttwala Forest Park on Sheikhupura Road at Faisalabad on Sunday.

All the injured, identified as Faryad (35), his wife Nasira (30), daughter Fajar Noor (2), Maqbool (36) and Nasir (30), were shifted to the Allied Hospital.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2025