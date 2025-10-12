E-Paper | October 12, 2025

Palestinian Authority ready to help Trump’s Gaza effort succeed, says official

Published October 12, 2025 Updated October 12, 2025 08:53pm

The Palestinian Authority is ready to work with US President Donald Trump and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair on their efforts to consolidate the Gaza ceasefire and start rebuilding, a senior Palestinian official told Blair, Reuters reports.

Trump’s plan for ending the Gaza war holds out the prospect of the Palestinian Authority, based in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and led by President Mahmoud Abbas, eventually taking control of Gaza, but only after it completes reforms. Abbas lost control of Gaza to the Hamas militant group in 2007.

Hussein al-Sheikh, deputy head of the Palestine Liberation Organisation, said he had met Blair to discuss the day after in Gaza and making Trump’s plan for “stopping the Gaza war and establishing lasting peace in the region a success”.

“We have confirmed our readiness to work with President Trump, Mr Blair and the partners to consolidate the ceasefire, the entry of aid, the release of hostages and prisoners, and then start with the recovery and reconstruction,” Sheikh wrote on X.

