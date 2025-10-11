Lebanon condemns overnight Israeli strikes that killed one

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has condemned Israel for carrying out overnight strikes on civilian facilities that the health ministry said killed at least one person, AFP reports.

“Once again, southern Lebanon has been the target of a heinous Israeli aggression against civilian installations — without justification or pretext,” Aoun said.

“The seriousness of this latest attack lies in the fact that it comes after the ceasefire agreement in Gaza.”

The health ministry said an Israeli strike on the Al-Msayleh area left one person dead and seven others wounded.